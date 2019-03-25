Have your say

SPRING has well and truly sprung with glorious weather being experienced across the region over the weekend.

Highs of 15.8C were recorded by the Gosport weather station on Sunday and similarly warm weather was seen in Portsmouth in recent days.

The lovely conditions come after a series of storms brought high winds and heavy rain to the UK before the official start of Spring last week.

But are the sunny weather set to continue? Here’s what the Met Office says:

Monday

According to the Gosport weather station, highs of 9.4C have already been recorded at 8.51am today.

While the Met Office is forecasting sunny weather for across the area.

Highs of 13C are being predicted for Portsmouth as well as Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville.

The warmest weather is expected between 2pm and 4pm today.

Tuesday

More overcast conditions are being predicted for tomorrow, although sunshine will still be experienced across the region.

Temperatures will remain warm with highs of 12C are being forecast for Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville, while 13C temperatures are predicted for Portsmouth and Gosport.

Wednesday – Friday

The temperatures will start to dip from Wednesday with highs of 11C being predicted for Portsmouth and the surrounding area.

While the conditions will become cloudy from midweek with Thursday and Friday set to continue to be overcast.

Temperatures will drop to highs of 10C with lows of 6C being forecast by the Met Office for the end of the working week.

Saturday and Sunday

The weekend is looking much of the same according to the current forecast.

With the Met Office predicting cloudy weather for Saturday and sunny intervals on Sunday.

Highs of 11C are being forecast for both days, according to the latest predictions.

Looking ahead to next week the Met Office says: ‘Going through the following week, many areas are likely to turn more generally unsettled.

‘Cloudier, wetter and breezier conditions across the northwest are likely to move southeastwards at times, but tend to fragment as they do so, meaning relatively little rain for parts of the southeast.’