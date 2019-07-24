Have your say

THE heatwave is set to continue tomorrow with potentially ‘record-breaking’ temperatures being predicted.

Portsmouth and the surrounding areas have been basking in hot weather in recent days despite thunderstorms rolling in overnight.

People enjoying the warm weather at the hotwalls. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A level three heatwave warning was issued on Monday by the Met Office, which is one level down from a national emergency.

Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of the week and it could reach 39C in southern and eastern England which would be above the all-time temperature record of 38.5C.

Here is what to expect in your area tomorrow:

Portsmouth

It will be sunny changing to cloudy by early evening in Portsmouth on Thursday.

The Met Office is forecasting highs of 31C and lows of 18C.

Temperatures will be warmest in the afternoon between 2pm and 6pm.

Waterlooville

Highs of 34C are being forecast for Waterlooville tomorrow by the Met Office.

It will be sunny changing to cloudy by early evening and there will be lows of 18C.

Met Office is predicting that it will be warmest between 11am and 6pm.

Gosport

It is expected to be sunny changing to cloudy by the early evening in Gosport on Thursday.

There will be highs of 30C according to the latest forecast and lows of 18C.

The Met Office predicts that it will be hottest between 2pm and 6pm.

Fareham

Temperatures of 31C are being forecast for Fareham for tomorrow.

The Met Office predicts that it will be sunny changing to cloudy by early evening.

It will be warmest between noon and 6pm.

Havant

It is expected to be sunny in Havant on Thursday, according to the latest forecast.

The Met Office is predicting that there will be highs of 31C and lows of 19C.

Temperatures are set to be hottest between 11am and 7pm.

Petersfield

Highs of 33C are being forecast for Petersfield by the Met Office on Thursday,

It will be sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime with lows of 18C.

Warmest weather is expected between midday and 5pm.

Hayling Island

Highs of 31C are being forecast for Hayling Island on Thursday.

The Met Office has predicted that it will be sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime.

It will be hottest between 1pm and 6pm.