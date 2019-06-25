TEMPERATURES are set to feel very summery in Portsmouth over the coming days.

After a series of yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms over the last week as well as heavy rain, summer is set to arrive in the city.

Picture: Sarah Standing (190419-5465)

The forecasters are predicting sunny conditions and warm temperatures throughout the rest of this week.

The Met Office has said that it could reach 32C in parts of the country by Saturday.

Chief meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: ‘It’s going to get hot and humid for some from Wednesday, with the highest temperatures expected across southern and western parts of the UK. Not everywhere will see the high temperatures, however, as an easterly breeze will keep North Sea coasts much cooler.

‘By the time we get to Saturday, however, North Sea coasts will join much of the rest of eastern UK in seeing temperatures of 27 to 32 Celsius.

‘Heatwave thresholds will therefore be met across some parts of the UK later this week and into the weekend.’

Here’s what to expect:

Tuesday

A yellow weather warning remains in place for thunderstorms throughout the morning, however the weather will improve as the day goes on.

Sunny spells are predicting for the afternoon and into the evening.

The Met Office is expecting that there will be highs of 24C, with the warmest conditions forecast for the afternoon.

Wednesday

It will be cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, the Met Office are forecasting highs of 24C on Wednesday with the warmest temperatures expected in the early evening.

Thursday

The Met Office is predicting it will be sunny throughout the day on Thursday, with highs of 23C and lows of 14C.

Friday

It is expected to start out sunny on Friday before changing to cloudy by nighttime. There will be highs of 23C and lows of 17C according to the Met Office.

Saturday

There will be sunny intervals on Saturday with highs of 22C.

Sunday

To end the week it will be cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, according to the Met Office with highs of 18C.