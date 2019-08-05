PORTSMOUTH residents are in store for mixed weather over the coming days, according to the latest forecast.
Here is what the Met Office is predicting for the city as well as the towns throughout our area for this week.
Portsmouth
Monday – Light rain changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime – highs of 21C
Tuesday – Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 21C
Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 20C
Thursday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning – highs of 20C
Friday – Light showers – highs of 20C
Saturday – Light showers changing to sunny in the afternoon – highs of 20C
Sunday – Sunny changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 19C
Gosport
Monday – Light rain changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime – highs of 21C
Tuesday – Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 21C
Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 20C
Thursday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning – highs of 20C
Friday – Light showers – highs of 20C
Saturday – Light showers changing to sunny in the afternoon – highs of 20C
Sunday – Sunny changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 19C
Fareham
Monday – Overcast changing to heavy showers by lunchtime – highs of 21C
Tuesday – Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 21C
Wednesday – Sunny changing to light showers in the afternoon – highs of 20C
Thursday – Cloudy changing to heavy showers by early evening – highs of 20C
Friday – Heavy showers – highs of 21C
Saturday – Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 20C
Sunday – Sunny changing to light showers by lunchtime – highs of 20C
Havant
Monday – Sunny changing to light showers by lunchtime – highs of 21C
Tuesday – Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 21C
Wednesday – Sunny changing to light showers in the afternoon – highs of 20C
Thursday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning – highs of 20C
Friday – Heavy showers – highs of 21C
Saturday – Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 20C
Sunday – Sunny changing to light showers by lunchtime – highs of 19C
Waterlooville
Monday – Cloudy changing to sunny in the afternoon – highs of 21C
Tuesday – Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 21C
Wednesday – Sunny intervals changing to light showers in the afternoon – highs of 21C
Thursday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning – highs of 20C
Friday – Heavy showers – highs of 21C
Saturday – Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 20C
Sunday – Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 20C
Hayling Island
Monday – Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime – highs of 22C
Tuesday – Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 21C
Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 20C
Thursday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning – highs of 20C
Friday – Light showers – highs of 20C
Saturday – Light showers changing to sunny in the afternoon – highs of 20C
Sunday – Sunny changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 19C.