PORTSMOUTH residents are in store for mixed weather over the coming days, according to the latest forecast.

Here is what the Met Office is predicting for the city as well as the towns throughout our area for this week.

It has been a rainy start to the week. Picture: Malcolm Wells

Portsmouth

Monday – Light rain changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime – highs of 21C

Tuesday – Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 21C

Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 20C

Thursday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning – highs of 20C

Friday – Light showers – highs of 20C

Saturday – Light showers changing to sunny in the afternoon – highs of 20C

Sunday – Sunny changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 19C

Gosport

Monday – Light rain changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime – highs of 21C

Tuesday – Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 21C

Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 20C

Thursday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning – highs of 20C

Friday – Light showers – highs of 20C

Saturday – Light showers changing to sunny in the afternoon – highs of 20C

Sunday – Sunny changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 19C

Fareham

Monday – Overcast changing to heavy showers by lunchtime – highs of 21C

Tuesday – Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 21C

Wednesday – Sunny changing to light showers in the afternoon – highs of 20C

Thursday – Cloudy changing to heavy showers by early evening – highs of 20C

Friday – Heavy showers – highs of 21C

Saturday – Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 20C

Sunday – Sunny changing to light showers by lunchtime – highs of 20C

Havant

Monday – Sunny changing to light showers by lunchtime – highs of 21C

Tuesday – Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 21C

Wednesday – Sunny changing to light showers in the afternoon – highs of 20C

Thursday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning – highs of 20C

Friday – Heavy showers – highs of 21C

Saturday – Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 20C

Sunday – Sunny changing to light showers by lunchtime – highs of 19C

Waterlooville

Monday – Cloudy changing to sunny in the afternoon – highs of 21C

Tuesday – Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 21C

Wednesday – Sunny intervals changing to light showers in the afternoon – highs of 21C

Thursday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning – highs of 20C

Friday – Heavy showers – highs of 21C

Saturday – Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 20C

Sunday – Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 20C

Hayling Island

Monday – Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime – highs of 22C

Tuesday – Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 21C

Wednesday – Sunny – highs of 20C

Thursday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning – highs of 20C

Friday – Light showers – highs of 20C

Saturday – Light showers changing to sunny in the afternoon – highs of 20C

Sunday – Sunny changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 19C.