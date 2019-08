Have your say

The heatwave has passed in Portsmouth but the weather has still held up over the last week.

However you may now be wondering what to expect as September arrives and we move closer to autumn.

Autumn colour. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

Will the weather remain warm and sunny or will it start to take a turn to cooler and rainy spells.

Here’s what the Met Office is forecasting for first five days of September:

Portsmouth

Saturday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime – 20C

Sunday – Sunny changing to cloudy in the afternoon – 19C

Monday – Sunny – 19C

Tuesday – Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime – 19C

Wednesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime – 20C

Thursday – Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime – 18C

Gosport

Saturday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime – 20C

Sunday – Sunny changing to cloudy in the afternoon –19C

Monday – Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime – 19C

Tuesday – Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime – 19C

Wednesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime – 20C

Thursday – Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime – 18C

Fareham

Saturday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning – 20C

Sunday – Sunny changing to cloudy in the afternoon – 19C

Monday – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime – 19C

Tuesday – Sunny changing to cloudy in the afternoon – 19C

Wednesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime – 20C

Thursday – Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime – 18C

Havant

Saturday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning – 20C

Sunday – Sunny – 19C

Monday – Sunny – 19C

Tuesday – Sunny changing to cloudy in the afternoon – 19C

Wednesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning – 20C

Thursday – Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime – 18C

Waterlooville

Saturday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning – 20C

Sunday – Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime – 18C

Monday – Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime – 19C

Tuesday – Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime – 19C

Wednesday – Light rain changing to sunny intervals by late morning – 20C

Thursday – Sunny – 18C

Hayling Island

Saturday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime – 20C

Sunday – Sunny – 19C

Monday – Sunny – 19C

Tuesday – Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime – 19C

Wednesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime – 20C

Thursday – Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime – 18C

