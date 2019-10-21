Have your say

The weather in Portsmouth has been mixed in recent weeks as autumn has arrived.

But will this trend continue? Well here’s what the Met Office’s latest forecast is saying.

The outlook for the coming days in Portsmouth is a mixture of sunny and cloudy days, with a chance of rain later in the week.

So it certainly looks like the mixed conditions are set to continue.

This is a day-by-day breakdown of the latest Met Office forecast:

Portsmouth

- Monday – light rain changing to cloudy – 13C

- Tuesday – partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals – 14C

- Wednesday – cloudy – 14C

- Thursday – cloudy changing to sunny intervals – 15C

- Friday – cloudy – 16C

- Saturday – clear conditions with sunshine – 16C

- Sunday – clear conditions with sunshine – 15C

Gosport

- Monday – cloudy – 13C

- Tuesday – partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals – 14C

- Wednesday – cloudy changing to light showers – 14C

- Thursday – cloudy changing to light showers – 15C

- Friday – cloudy – 16C

- Saturday – partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals – 16C

- Sunday – partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals – 15C

Havant

- Monday – heavy rain changing to cloudy – 13C

- Tuesday – partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals – 14C

- Wednesday – cloudy changing to light showers – 14C

- Thursday – overcast changing to light showers – 15C

- Friday – cloudy – 16C

- Saturday – clear conditions with sunshine – 16C

- Sunday – partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals – 15C

Fareham

- Monday – cloudy – 13C

- Tuesday – partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals – 14C

- Wednesday – cloudy changing to light showers – 14C

- Thursday – cloudy changing to light showers – 15C

- Friday – cloudy – 16C

- Saturday – clear conditions with sunshine – 16C

- Sunday – partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals – 15C

Waterlooville

- Monday – light showers changing to cloudy – 12C

- Tuesday – partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals – 14C

- Wednesday – cloudy changing to light showers – 13C

- Thursday – cloudy changing to light rain – 15C

- Friday – cloudy – 16C

- Saturday – partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals – 16C

- Sunday – clear changing to partly cloudy – 15C

Hayling Island

- Monday – cloudy changing to light rain – 13C

- Tuesday – partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals – 14C

- Wednesday – cloudy changing to light showers – 14C

- Thursday – cloudy changing to light showers – 15C

- Friday – cloudy – 16C

- Saturday – partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals – 16C

- Sunday – partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals – 15C