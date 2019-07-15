PORTSMOUTH basked in the sunshine again over the weekend.

But will the good weather continue? Here’s the forecast for the coming days:

Here is the latest weather forecast for the week. Picture: Paul Jacobs (110536-1)

Monday

Forecasters are predicting that it will be cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. There will be highs of 20C and lows of 14C.

Tuesday

The Met Office are predicting that there will be sunny intervals changing to cloudy by nighttime. There will be highs of 20C and lows of 14C throughout the day.

Wednesday

According to the latest forecast, Wednesday will start with sunny intervals which will change to cloudy by late morning. The Met Office is predicting that there will be highs of 20C and lows of 16C.

Thursday

The weather will take a turn on Thursday according to Met Office predictions. The day will start with light showers which will become cloudy conditions in the afternoon. There will be highs of 20C and lows of 16C.

Friday

According to the latest forecast it will be a damp one on Friday. The Met Office is predicting light showers throughout the day. There will be highs of 19C and lows of 17C.

Saturday

The rainy weather will continue into the weekend, with the Met Office forecasting showers changing to sunny in the afternoon on Saturday. There will be highs of 20C and lows of 15C.

Sunday

It will be cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime on Sunday according to the latest forecast. The Met Office are predicting that there will be highs of 21C and lows of 15C.