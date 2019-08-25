Have your say

Portsmouth has been basking in glorious weather all weekend.

The summery conditions arrived just in time for Victorious Festival 2019 in Southsea and the festival-goers have been making the most of the sunshine.

Will the warm weather continue? Picture: Sarah Standing (190419-5465)

But with the bank holiday taking place tomorrow – you may be wondering if the warm weather will continue?

Here is what the Met Office is predicting for our area:

Portsmouth

It will be sunny throughout bank holiday Monday according to the latest forecast.

The Met Office is predicting highs of 25C and lows of 19C.

It will be warmest between 1pm and 7pm.

Gosport

Met Office is forecasting that it will be sunny throughout bank holiday Monday in Gosport.

According to the predictions there will be highs of 24C and lows of 19C.

It will be warmest between 4pm and 7pm.

Fareham

It will be sunny throughout bank holiday Monday in Fareham, according to the latest forecast.

The Met Office is predicting highs of 26C and lows of 17C.

It will be warmest between 12pm and 6pm.

Havant

Met Office is forecasting that it will be sunny throughout bank holiday Monday in Havant.

According to the predictions there will be highs of 25C and lows of 17C.

It will be warmest between 12pm and 6pm.

Waterlooville

It will be sunny throughout bank holiday Monday in Waterlooville, according to the latest forecast.

The Met Office is predicting highs of 27C and lows of 17C.

It will be warmest between 11am and 7pm.

Hayling Island

Met Office is forecasting that it will be sunny throughout bank holiday Monday in Hayling Island.

According to the predictions there will be highs of 24C and lows of 17C.

It will be warmest between 12pm and 6pm.