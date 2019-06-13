Have your say

HEAVY rain is set to hit Portsmouth again as the stormy conditions continue for another day.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms yesterday as a deluge lashed the area.

Wet weather in Portchester. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

According to the latest forecast the heavy rain is set to continue once again.

Here is what the Met Office are predicting:

Portsmouth

9am – Cloudy – highs of 13C

10am – light rain – highs of 13C

11am – heavy rain – highs of 13C

Noon – heavy rain – highs of 12C

1pm – heavy rain – highs of 13C

2pm – cloudy – highs of 13C

3pm – overcast – highs of 13C

4pm – light rain – highs of 13C

5pm – light rain – highs of 13C

6pm – light rain – highs of 13C

7pm – cloudy – highs of 13C

8pm – cloudy – highs of 13C

9pm – cloudy – highs of 13C

10pm – cloudy – highs of 13C

11pm – cloudy – highs of 13C

Elsewhere in the country the Met Office is warning of ‘treacherous’ conditions amid intense rainfall and flooding.

Surface water flooding could cause problems for motorists during Thursday morning's rush hour, the Met Office said, while there was a ‘small chance’ some communities could become cut off.