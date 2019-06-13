HEAVY rain is set to hit Portsmouth again as the stormy conditions continue for another day.
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms yesterday as a deluge lashed the area.
According to the latest forecast the heavy rain is set to continue once again.
Here is what the Met Office are predicting:
Portsmouth
9am – Cloudy – highs of 13C
10am – light rain – highs of 13C
11am – heavy rain – highs of 13C
Noon – heavy rain – highs of 12C
1pm – heavy rain – highs of 13C
2pm – cloudy – highs of 13C
3pm – overcast – highs of 13C
4pm – light rain – highs of 13C
5pm – light rain – highs of 13C
6pm – light rain – highs of 13C
7pm – cloudy – highs of 13C
8pm – cloudy – highs of 13C
9pm – cloudy – highs of 13C
10pm – cloudy – highs of 13C
11pm – cloudy – highs of 13C
Elsewhere in the country the Met Office is warning of ‘treacherous’ conditions amid intense rainfall and flooding.
Surface water flooding could cause problems for motorists during Thursday morning's rush hour, the Met Office said, while there was a ‘small chance’ some communities could become cut off.