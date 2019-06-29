Have your say

THE heatwave is set to continue over the weekend according to the latest forecasts.

Portsmouth residents can expect more sunny weather and scorching temperatures.

Sunbathers enjoy the warm weather on Southsea beach. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The Met Office is predicting that there will be highs of 25C in the city today followed by 20C weather on Sunday.

While BBC weather is expecting that the mercury will reach 27C in Portsmouth with the warmest temperatures expected between 2pm and 4pm.

However the Gosport weather station is predicting that temperatures will hit 31C on Saturday in our area.

Residents who suffer from hay fever are being warned that pollen levels will be very high over the coming days.

Here is the latest hour-by-hour forecast for Portsmouth according to Met Office:

Saturday

9am – Sunny – 21C

10am – Sunny – 23C

11am – Sunny – 23C

Noon – Sunny – 24C

1pm – Sunny – 24C

2pm – Sunny – 24C

3pm – Sunny – 24C

4pm – Sunny – 25C

5pm – Sunny – 24C

6pm – Sunny – 24C

7pm – Sunny – 24C

8pm – Sunny – 23C

9pm – Sunny – 22C

10pm – Clear night – 20C

11pm – Clear night – 20C

Sunday

For tomorrow the Met Office is predicting that it will be cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

There will be highs of 20C with the afternoon seeing the warmest temperatures.

Pollen will also be very high according to the forecast and there will be high UV.