THE heatwave is set to continue over the weekend according to the latest forecasts.
Portsmouth residents can expect more sunny weather and scorching temperatures.
The Met Office is predicting that there will be highs of 25C in the city today followed by 20C weather on Sunday.
While BBC weather is expecting that the mercury will reach 27C in Portsmouth with the warmest temperatures expected between 2pm and 4pm.
However the Gosport weather station is predicting that temperatures will hit 31C on Saturday in our area.
Residents who suffer from hay fever are being warned that pollen levels will be very high over the coming days.
Here is the latest hour-by-hour forecast for Portsmouth according to Met Office:
Saturday
9am – Sunny – 21C
10am – Sunny – 23C
11am – Sunny – 23C
Noon – Sunny – 24C
1pm – Sunny – 24C
2pm – Sunny – 24C
3pm – Sunny – 24C
4pm – Sunny – 25C
5pm – Sunny – 24C
6pm – Sunny – 24C
7pm – Sunny – 24C
8pm – Sunny – 23C
9pm – Sunny – 22C
10pm – Clear night – 20C
11pm – Clear night – 20C
Sunday
For tomorrow the Met Office is predicting that it will be cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.
There will be highs of 20C with the afternoon seeing the warmest temperatures.
Pollen will also be very high according to the forecast and there will be high UV.