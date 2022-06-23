The heatwave could be set to come to a stormy end over the next 24 hours or so.

Portsmouth and Hampshire have basked in 20 degree plus weather and glorious sunshine for almost a week

But now the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lightning above Hill Head. Picture: Mike Seymour

It comes into force in Portsmouth and the rest of the county at 10am today and remains in place until 11.59pm.

On its website, the forecaster says: ‘Thunderstorms and torrential downpours may cause travel disruption and, in a few places, flooding.

‘There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

‘There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

SEE ALSO: Spectacular video captures moment lightning flashed across the sky above Havant

‘Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.’

The Met Office continues: ‘Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

‘There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

‘There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.’

Residents are being warned that there could be ‘torrential downpours’ in places, with up to 60 mm of rain falling in two to three hours.

Here is an hour-by-hour forecast for across the area:

Portsmouth

- 8am – cloudy – 16C

- 9am – cloudy – 17C

- 10am – cloudy – 18C

- 11am – cloudy – 19C

- Noon – heavy rain – 19C

- 1pm – heavy rain – 19C

- 2pm – light rain – 17C

- 3pm – cloudy – 18C

- 4pm – cloudy – 18C

- 5pm – overcast – 18C

- 6pm – cloudy – 18C

- 7pm – sunny intervals – 18C

- 8pm – sunny intervals – 18C

- 9pm – sunny intervals – 17C

- 10pm – cloudy intervals – 16C

- 11pm – cloudy intervals – 16C

- 8am – cloudy – 16C

- 9am – cloudy – 17C

- 10am – cloudy – 18C

- 11am – cloudy – 19C

- Noon – heavy rain – 19C

- 1pm – heavy rain – 18C

- 2pm – light rain – 17C

- 3pm – overcast – 17C

- 4pm – cloudy – 18C

- 5pm – overcast – 18C

- 6pm – sunny intervals – 18C

- 7pm – sunny intervals – 18C

- 8pm – cloudy – 18C

- 9pm – sunny intervals – 17C

- 10pm – cloudy intervals – 16C

- 11pm – cloudy intervals – 16C

Fareham

- 8am – cloudy – 16C

- 9am – cloudy – 16C

- 10am – cloudy – 18C

- 11am – cloudy – 20C

- Noon – heavy rain – 20C

- 1pm – heavy rain – 18C

- 2pm – heavy rain – 18C

- 3pm – cloudy – 18C

- 4pm – cloudy – 19C

- 5pm – overcast – 19C

- 6pm – cloudy – 19C

- 7pm – cloudy – 19C

- 8pm – cloudy – 18C

- 9pm – sunny intervals – 17C

- 10pm – cloudy intervals – 16C

- 11pm – cloudy intervals – 16C

Havant

- 8am – cloudy – 16C

- 9am – cloudy – 16C

- 10am – cloudy – 17C

- 11am – cloudy – 19C

- Noon – heavy rain – 19C

- 1pm – heavy rain – 18C

- 2pm – light rain – 18C

- 3pm – cloudy – 19C

- 4pm – cloudy – 19C

- 5pm – cloudy – 19C

- 6pm – cloudy – 19C

- 7pm – sunny intervals – 18C

- 8pm – cloudy – 18C

- 9pm – sunny intervals – 17C

- 10pm – cloudy intervals – 17C

- 11pm – cloudy intervals – 16C

- 8am – cloudy – 16C

- 9am – cloudy – 16C

- 10am – cloudy – 17C

- 11am – cloudy – 19C

- Noon – heavy rain – 19C

- 1pm – heavy rain – 19C

- 2pm – light rain – 18C

- 3pm – cloudy – 19C

- 4pm – light rain – 19C

- 5pm – cloudy – 19C

- 6pm – cloudy – 19C

- 7pm – cloudy – 19C

- 8pm – cloudy – 18C

- 9pm – sunny intervals – 17C

- 10pm – cloudy intervals – 17C