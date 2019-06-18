A WARNING for thunderstorms for across the area is in place over the next day.
The Met Office has issued the yellow weather alert for Portsmouth and across the South Coast between 6pm today and 9pm tomorrow.
With the forecasters warning that the thunderstorm could bring torrential rain and even hail as well as lightening to places.
Here is the hour-by-hour forecast
9am – Heavy rain showers – 14C
10am – Heavy rain – 14C
11am – Heavy rain – 14C
12pm – Light rain – 14C
1pm – Light rain – 15C
2pm – Cloudy – 16C
3pm – Light rain – 16C
4pm – Light rain – 17C
5pm – Cloudy – 17C
6pm – Light rain showers – 17C
7pm – Cloudy – 18C
8pm – Cloudy – 17C
9pm – Heavy showers – 17C
10pm – Light showers- 17C
11pm – Light showers – 17C
What to expect
Met Office is warning residents to expect:
- a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.
- spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.
The forecasters also predict that: ‘Thunderstorms may develop bringing torrential rain, hail and lightning to a few places, with potential disruption to travel and flooding.’