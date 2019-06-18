Have your say

A WARNING for thunderstorms for across the area is in place over the next day.

The Met Office has issued the yellow weather alert for Portsmouth and across the South Coast between 6pm today and 9pm tomorrow.

A weather warning has been issued to the Portsmouth area over the next day. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

With the forecasters warning that the thunderstorm could bring torrential rain and even hail as well as lightening to places.

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast

9am – Heavy rain showers – 14C

10am – Heavy rain – 14C

11am – Heavy rain – 14C

12pm – Light rain – 14C

1pm – Light rain – 15C

2pm – Cloudy – 16C

3pm – Light rain – 16C

4pm – Light rain – 17C

5pm – Cloudy – 17C

6pm – Light rain showers – 17C

7pm – Cloudy – 18C

8pm – Cloudy – 17C

9pm – Heavy showers – 17C

10pm – Light showers- 17C

11pm – Light showers – 17C

What to expect

Met Office is warning residents to expect:

- a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

- spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

The forecasters also predict that: ‘Thunderstorms may develop bringing torrential rain, hail and lightning to a few places, with potential disruption to travel and flooding.’