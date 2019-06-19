Have your say

A WEATHER warning for thunderstorms remains in place for Portsmouth for a second day.

The yellow alert was issued by the Met Office earlier this week and remains in effect for the city and surrounding area until 9pm today.

Lightning striking behind South Parade Pier. Picture: Tony Wallace

Here is what is in store for us through the rest of the day

10am – Cloudy – 17C

11am – Cloudy – 17C

Noon – Cloudy – 18C

1pm – Heavy rain – 18C

2pm – Cloudy – 18C

3pm – Cloudy – 18C

4pm – Light rain – 18C

5pm – Light showers – 17C

6pm – Light showers – 17C

7pm – Light showers – 17C

8pm – Light showers – 17C

9pm – Sunny intervals – 16C

10pm – Partly cloudy – 16C

11pm – Partly cloudy – 15C

What to expect?

During the weather warning, the Met Office is predicting thunderstorms may develop bringing torrential rain, hail and lightning to a few places, with potential disruption to travel and flooding.

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost