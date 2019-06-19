A WEATHER warning for thunderstorms remains in place for Portsmouth for a second day.
The yellow alert was issued by the Met Office earlier this week and remains in effect for the city and surrounding area until 9pm today.
Here is what is in store for us through the rest of the day
10am – Cloudy – 17C
11am – Cloudy – 17C
Noon – Cloudy – 18C
1pm – Heavy rain – 18C
2pm – Cloudy – 18C
3pm – Cloudy – 18C
4pm – Light rain – 18C
5pm – Light showers – 17C
6pm – Light showers – 17C
7pm – Light showers – 17C
8pm – Light showers – 17C
9pm – Sunny intervals – 16C
10pm – Partly cloudy – 16C
11pm – Partly cloudy – 15C
What to expect?
During the weather warning, the Met Office is predicting thunderstorms may develop bringing torrential rain, hail and lightning to a few places, with potential disruption to travel and flooding.
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost