Portsmouth is continuing to be battered by storms and it is bring travel chaos.

A yellow weather warning for strong winds is in place across our region for much of today.

Fallen tree on A334 Wickham Road

The Met Office has said there is a ‘danger to life’ as a result of the stormy conditions.

Fallen trees have been blocking roads and train lines throughout the area as a result of the winds.

But what do you do if a tree has fallen on your street? Or you spot one while out on the roads?

Hants Fire Control tweeted the following advice, they wrote: ‘Calling to report a tree down or blocking the road in Hampshire / Isle of Wight?

‘If no one is injured Please report this to our colleagues Hants Police via 101 who will request us if we are required.’

Motorists are facing heavy delays on the A27 in Havant this afternoon following a fallen tree which is blocking two lanes.

