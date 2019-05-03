Have your say

BANK holiday’s in Britain are notorious for being wash-outs.

The long Easter weekend bucked tradition with glorious weather across all four days.

Will it be a Bank Holiday washout? Picture: Malcolm Wells (124157-5014)

The first May bank holiday is already upon us, with Monday set to be a day off work for many across the area.

But what will the weather be like? Here’s the latest Met Office forecast for the coming days.

Portsmouth

Friday – Cloudy with sunny intervals in the afternoon – highs of 14C.

Saturday – Sunny with a chance of light showers in evening – highs of 13C.

Sunday – Cloudy weather after a sunny start in the morning – highs of 13C.

Monday – Overcast weather with chance of sunny intervals – highs of 12C.

Fareham

Friday – Sunny with with cloudy weather in the afternoon – highs of 14C.

Saturday – Cloudy weather turning sunny in the afternoon, chance of light showers – highs of 13C.

Sunday – Cloudy weather after a sunny start in the morning – highs of 12C.

Monday – Overcast weather with chance of sunny intervals in the morning – highs of 12C.

Gosport

Friday – Cloudy start turning into light rain in the afternoon – highs of 14C.

Saturday – Cloudy start which will turn sunny by lunchtime – highs of 13C.

Sunday – Cloudy weather after a sunny start in the morning – highs of 13C.

Monday – Overcast weather after a sunny start in the morning – highs of 12C.

Havant

Friday – Cloudy start turning into heavy rain by early evening – highs of 14C.

Saturday – Cloudy start which will turn sunny by lunchtime – highs of 13C.

Sunday – Cloudy weather after a sunny start in the morning – highs of 12C.

Monday – Overcast weather after a sunny start in the morning – highs of 12C.

Waterlooville

Friday – Cloudy start turning into light showers by lunchtime – highs of 14C.

Saturday – Cloudy start which will turn sunny by late morning – highs of 12C.

Sunday – Cloudy weather after a sunny start in the morning – highs of 12C.

Monday – Overcast weather after a sunny start in the morning – highs of 12C.

Hayling Island

Friday – Cloudy start turning into light rain in the afternoon – highs of 14C.

Saturday – Cloudy start which will turn sunny by lunchtime – highs of 13C.

Sunday – Cloudy weather after a sunny start in the morning – highs of 12C.

Monday – Overcast weather after a sunny start in the morning – highs of 12C.

