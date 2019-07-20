Have your say

It’s been a wet couple of days in Portsmouth – but the sunny weather is set to make a welcome return this week.

Temperatures could reach 26C this week with sunny spells expected for most of the week.

Picture: Neil Tuffs

With the school holidays starting as well over the next few days, there will be some nice weather for families to enjoy.

Here is the latest weather forecast for this week for the Portsmouth area, according to the Met Office.

Saturday – Light rain changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Cloudy later in the evening. Highs of 22C.

Sunday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Highs of 21C.

Monday – Cloudy changing to sunny in the afternoon. Highs of 21 by mid-afternoon.

Tuesday – Expected to be the hottest day of the week, with highs of 26C. Sunny all the day with the hottest weather between 4pm and 7pm.

Wednesday – Sunny changing to cloudy by the evening. Highs of 24C.

Thursday – Light showers throughout the morning turning heavier at about 10am. Turning cloudier by the evening. Highs of 22C.

Friday – Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning. Highs of 21C.

