The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for today and tomorrow, with the heatwave affecting people across the country.
This could cause adverse health effects for those vulnerable to rising temperatures, according to the forecaster.
Read More
A Met Office statement said: ‘Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life.
‘Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only; seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice.’
Red weather warnings are in place in certain parts of the UK.
The heatwave has already caused disruption for many.
Some schools across Portsmouth and Hampshire have closed today as a result of the weather, with others changing uniform policy.
The Met Office said disruptions on the roads and other transport links are also likely.
Temperatures for Portsmouth are currently forecast in the mid to high 20sC.
We will bring you all the latest updates relating to the heatwave.
Live blog updates will be below this article.
Latest weather updates from across Portsmouth and Hampshire as heatwave grips the UK
Last updated: Monday, 18 July, 2022, 10:45
- The Met Office have issued an amber weather warning for Portsmouth.
- Some schools across the county have preemptively closed today - others have changed uniform policy.
- The Met Office warned the heatwave may cause disruption to traffic and public transport.
Southern Rail return journeys warning
Southern rail have also warned commuters to expect delays on return trains in the evening, due to ‘significant disruption’.
They also expected cancellations and delays across the network, as trains will be running at reduced speed limits due to the heat.
Southern Rail reduced timetable
Southern Rail have warned that the extreme heat will impact their railway timetable.
They have advised passengers to plan their journey via the National Rail journey planner.
Bus travel advice - First Portsmouth
First Portsmouth have issued advice to passengers for travelling in the heatwave.
This is due to the ‘severe’ weather.
Lane blocked - A31 westbound
ROMANSE reports a lane is blocked on the A31 due to a crash.
There are currently 45 minutes delays in place.
UK wide forecast for today
The Met Office forecasts temperatures in the 30sC for much of the UK.
Currently in Portsmouth, according to Gosport weather station, it is 24.2C.
School closures
Some schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire are closed due to the heat.
Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to The News Portsmouth heatwave live blog.
We will bring you the latest weather, travel, and school updates as they happen.