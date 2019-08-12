Have your say

The Met Office has issued another weather warning for Portsmouth today as more thunderstorms are forecast.

The yellow-level weather warning is in place between 10am and 7pm today.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected across London and the south east today, with rain possible for most of the day in Portsmouth.

A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘Heavy showers and thunderstorms are already affecting some coastal areas, and are expected to develop elsewhere across south east England later this morning and through the afternoon.

READ MORE: Ferry services scrapped as strong winds cause chaos across Portsmouth

‘While some places are likely to remain dry, slow-moving thunderstorms could give around 25 mm of rain in one hour and perhaps 40-60 mm of rain in two to three hours in a few places.

Picture: Neil Tuffs

‘Lightning and hail are also possible.’

READ MORE: 26 spectacular pictures of lightning in the skies above Portsmouth

Light showers are forecast for Portsmouth today, particularly around lunchtime, though there may be sunny spells later in the day.

It comes after gusts of up to 50mph battered the city on Saturday, leading to travel disruption and causing weekend events to be cancelled or scaled back.

Picture: Lou Louis

Two men were injured after a Greggs sign fell off the front of one of the bakery’s Commercial Road branches on Saturday.

It is likely to be a mixed bag weather-wise for the Portsmouth area this week, with more heavy rain forecast on Wednesday.

There should be sunny spells on Tuesday and Thursday, but some light showers are possible.