Portsmouth weather: Met Office issues ice warning as another cold night is forecast
WEATHER forecasters have warned drivers and pedestrians that ice may form tonight and tomorrow morning.
The Met Office has said that it may make for ‘tricky travel’.
A statement said: ‘Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, making accidents more likely and journey times longer. Icy surfaces likely, increasing the risk of slips and falls
‘Showers or longer spells of sleet and snow should tend to clear this evening. As skies clear, a widespread frost will develop, leading to the chance of icy surfaces in these areas, and also where lying snow has partly melted during the day.’
The warning covers much of the south east, including the Portsmouth, Hampshire and Southampton council areas.