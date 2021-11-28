Portsmouth weather: Met Office issues ice warning as another cold night is forecast

WEATHER forecasters have warned drivers and pedestrians that ice may form tonight and tomorrow morning.

By Tom Morton
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 12:12 pm
Updated Sunday, 28th November 2021, 12:13 pm

The Met Office has said that it may make for ‘tricky travel’.

A statement said: ‘Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, making accidents more likely and journey times longer. Icy surfaces likely, increasing the risk of slips and falls

Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

‘Showers or longer spells of sleet and snow should tend to clear this evening. As skies clear, a widespread frost will develop, leading to the chance of icy surfaces in these areas, and also where lying snow has partly melted during the day.’

The warning covers much of the south east, including the Portsmouth, Hampshire and Southampton council areas.

