Portsmouth weather: Met Office issues warning as strong winds expected this weekend

A yellow weather warning for high winds has been issued for Portsmouth by the Met Office.

The warning, which covers most of the south of the UK, is in place from 4am to 4pm tomorrow.

Picture: Alex Eneas

In Portsmouth forecasters are expecting strong gusts of wind with speeds of up to 35mph, although they could reach 80mph in the southwest.

The Met Office has warned of possible delays to road, ferry and rail services tomorrow, and that coastal communities are likely to be affected by spray and large waves.

Rain is expected for most of the day in Portsmouth with heavy showers between 7am and 6pm.

Picture: Alex Eneas

More heavy rain is forecast early on Sunday, changing to cloudy later in the morning.

There is a cloudy outlook for the rest of the week, although there is some light rain likely on Monday.

A yellow weather warning means people should be aware of possible bad weather and should plan ahead thinking about possible travel delays or disruption to everyday activities.