Have your say

More thunderstorms have been forecast in the Portsmouth area today after the Met Office issued another weather warning.

Heavy rain is expected for most of this morning with light showers continuing throughout the afternoon.

The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for thunderstorms, which is in place until the end of today.

It means that heavy rain could bring a risk of flooding in some places, leading to a chance of delays and cancellations to some bus and train services.

Spray and sudden flooding could also lead to difficult driving conditions.

READ MORE: 26 spectacular photos of lightning in the skies above Portsmouth

Lightning on Portsdown Hill last week. Picture: Bruce Lauderdale

The latest warning covers most of the UK, and a second alert is in place for parts of the north and middle of the country tomorrow.

According to the latest forecast Portsmouth is most likely to have thunderstorms later this afternoon, between about 4pm and 5pm. Heavy rain is then expected to continue until about 6pm.

More light rain and cloud is forecast later in the evening.

READ MORE: Best photos as Portsmouth families flock to the beach on the hottest day of the year

Here’s the latest forecast for the rest of this week:

Wednesday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime. Highs of 20C.

Thursday – Sunny throughout the day, with some cloud at lunchtime and early evening. Highs of 21C.

Friday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by nighttime. Highs of 21C in the afternoon.