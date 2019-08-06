Have your say

A NUMBER of weather warnings for thunderstorms and high winds have been issued by the Met Office for the coming days.

The yellow alerts are in place for later in the week in Portsmouth, with residents also being warned to expect heavy rain with up to 30mm falling in just a few hours in some places.

The first weather warning is in place from midnight until 11.59pm on Friday and covers the areas surrounding city including Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Hayling Island.

The Met Office is forecasting that there will be a 'band of heavy rain followed by heavy showers or thunderstorms’.

Residents are being told to expect:

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

The Met Office has also said that: ‘Once the rain has cleared scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop, particularly during Friday.

‘Many places will miss these, but where they do occur 10-20 mm is possible in one hour, with perhaps 30 mm in a few hours.’

A second yellow weather warning is in place for wind on Saturday between midnight and 11.59pm for Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.

The Met Office is forecasting that ‘strong winds are expected to cause some disruption, particularly during Saturday daytime’.

Residents are being told to expect:

- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, with some fallen trees possible

In the yellow weather warning, the Met Office also said that: ‘Unseasonably strong southwesterly winds are expected to cause some disruption, with gusts over 40 mph possible quite widely inland.

‘Gusts over 50 mph are possible along some coasts of the Bristol Channel, English Channel and through the Strait of Dover.’