A STORM is set to bring heavy rain as the weekend will begin with a washout.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for across Portsmouth and the surrounding area for tomorrow.

Heavy rain is being forecast for tomorrow. Picture: Malcolm Wells (124157-5014)

Forecasters are warning that there is a risk of travel disruption and flooding as a result of the heavy rain.

Residents are being warned that up to 20mm of rain could fall in an hour in some places.

The yellow alert is in place form 2pm until 11pm on Friday.

Here is what the weather warning says:

What to expect?

- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

- Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely

What does the warning for Storm Miguel say?

On its website, the Met Office says: ‘Heavy showers may cause some travel disruption.

‘Whilst some places will escape them, some heavy showers will break out during Friday afternoon and evening. Some of these showers will be quite prolonged, with a chance of occasional thunder.

‘A few places may see 20 mm rain falling within an hour and some spots may receive around 30 mm rain in a couple of hours.

‘Following a spell of rain earlier in the day, this may lead to spray and surface water flooding on some roads.’

What is forecast for Portsmouth?

According to the latest weather forecast heavy rain is expected to fall from 5am tomorrow, so spray could affect your morning commute.

The downpour is expected to last until 1pm when it will switch to light rain, this is expected to continue until 3pm.

Rain is expected to fall again between 5pm and 6pm, with cloudy weather being predicted to follow.

Southsea Common is set to host an open air concert as well as a screen of the Disney classic Bedknobs and Broomsticks on the big screeen tomorrow.