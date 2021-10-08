The mild conditions will however continue through the weekend, with highs of 18C predicted for Saturday and Sunday in Portsmouth.

But the mercury will then drop to start the new week.

The Met Office is predicting there could be lows as cold as 8C in Portsmouth in the coming days.

View from Canoe Lake. Picture: Habibur Rahman

However the conditions will be fairly settled despite the cooler weather.

Here is the early forecast for next week:

Portsmouth

Monday – Cloudy – highs of 15C and lows of 9C

Tuesday – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 15C and lows of 8C

Wednesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 15C and lows of 10C

Thursday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 15C and lows of 10C

Gosport

Monday – Cloudy changing to clear by nighttime – highs of 15C and lows of 9C

Tuesday – Partly cloudy – highs of 15C and lows of 8C

Wednesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 14C and lows of 10C

Thursday – Cloudy – highs of 15C and lows of 11C

Fareham

Monday – Cloudy changing to clear by nighttime – highs of 15C and lows of 9C

Tuesday – Partly cloudy – highs of 15C and lows of 7C

Wednesday – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 14C and lows of 9C

Thursday – Cloudy – highs of 15C and lows of 11C

Havant

Monday – Cloudy – highs of 15C and lows of 9C

Tuesday – Partly cloudy changing to clear by nighttime – highs of 14C and lows of 7C

Wednesday – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 14C and lows of 9C

Thursday – Overcast – highs of 15C and lows of 11C

Waterlooville

Monday – Cloudy – highs of 15C and lows of 8C

Tuesday – Partly cloudy changing to clear by lunchtime – highs of 14C and lows of 6C

Wednesday – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 14C and lows of 8C

Thursday – Overcast – highs of 14C and lows of 9C

