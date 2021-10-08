Portsmouth weather: Temperatures set to plunge next week - this is how cold it will get in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville
TEMPERATURES are set to take a turn for the colder after a warm start to October.
The mild conditions will however continue through the weekend, with highs of 18C predicted for Saturday and Sunday in Portsmouth.
But the mercury will then drop to start the new week.
The Met Office is predicting there could be lows as cold as 8C in Portsmouth in the coming days.
However the conditions will be fairly settled despite the cooler weather.
Here is the early forecast for next week:
Portsmouth
Monday – Cloudy – highs of 15C and lows of 9C
Tuesday – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 15C and lows of 8C
Wednesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 15C and lows of 10C
Thursday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 15C and lows of 10C
Gosport
Monday – Cloudy changing to clear by nighttime – highs of 15C and lows of 9C
Tuesday – Partly cloudy – highs of 15C and lows of 8C
Wednesday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 14C and lows of 10C
Thursday – Cloudy – highs of 15C and lows of 11C
Fareham
Monday – Cloudy changing to clear by nighttime – highs of 15C and lows of 9C
Tuesday – Partly cloudy – highs of 15C and lows of 7C
Wednesday – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 14C and lows of 9C
Thursday – Cloudy – highs of 15C and lows of 11C
Havant
Monday – Cloudy – highs of 15C and lows of 9C
Tuesday – Partly cloudy changing to clear by nighttime – highs of 14C and lows of 7C
Wednesday – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 14C and lows of 9C
Thursday – Overcast – highs of 15C and lows of 11C
Waterlooville
Monday – Cloudy – highs of 15C and lows of 8C
Tuesday – Partly cloudy changing to clear by lunchtime – highs of 14C and lows of 6C
Wednesday – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals – highs of 14C and lows of 8C
Thursday – Overcast – highs of 14C and lows of 9C