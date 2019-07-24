Have your say

There was a mixed bag weather-wise in Portsmouth yesterday, with thunder and lightning following blazing sun during the day.

Earlier this week the Met Office issued a Level 3 heatwave alert for the south east of the UK, including Portsmouth.

Picture: Habibur Rahman

A level three heatwave is one level away from being considered an emergency situation.

Two thunderstorm warnings have also been issued by the Met Office this week, including one for tomorrow.

But how hot did it get yesterday?

Using the Met Office’s weather readings from their Hampshire weather stations we can see what the highest temperature was in our area over the last 24 hours.

READ MORE: Here are the areas you are banned from having barbecues on Southsea’s seafront

According to the station on Thorney Island, temperatures reached a sizzling 30C in Portsmouth yesterday between 3pm and 5pm.

It was 29C between 5pm and 7pm, and rose again to 27C at midnight when there was lightning and thunder in the sky.

The sunny weather is continuing this morning, with temperatures hitting 23C at 9am.

READ MORE: Fresh thunderstorm warnings issued for Hampshire by Met Office

It was even hotter for those in the north of the county yesterday, with a high of 31C reported at the Odiham weather station near Basingstoke.

Tomorrow is forecast to be the hottest day of the year in the UK, with highs of up to 35C expected in parts of the UK.

It is likely to be slightly cooler on the south coast, with the Met Office forecasting 29C in Portsmouth with more cloud in the afternoon.