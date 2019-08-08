THE weekend is predicted to get off to a stormy start, according to the latest forecast.

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for the coming days across the Solent region for heavy rain and strong winds respectively.

Thunderstorms could follow the rain and the gales could reach 60mph in some coastal areas.

Here is when the stormy weather is expected to hit your area:

Portsmouth

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place for tomorrow and has been issued from midnight until 11.59pm.

According to the Met Office forecast there will be heavy rain from 2am to 4am, followed by heavy showers during the morning. It is expected to be sunny from 10am to 2pm when it will turn cloudy and heavy rain showers are expected for much of the afternoon and evening.

The Met Office has also issued a weather warning for high winds on Saturday from midnight until 11.59pm.

According to the latest forecast the winds are expected to be strongest between 10am and 7pm, reaching speeds of 54mph from 1pm to 4pm.

Gosport

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain is in place for Friday and it is in place from midnight until 11.59pm.

According to the forecast there will be heavy rain from 2am until 7am followed by heavy showers until 10am when it will become sunnier. Showers will return at 3pm turning from heavier to lighter throughout the evening but are expected to continue for the rest of the day.

A yellow weather warning for high winds has been issued for Saturday from midnight until 11.59pm.

The Met Office’s latest forecast says that the winds are expected to be strongest between 10am and 7pm, reaching speeds of 54mph from 1pm to 4pm.

Fareham

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place for tomorrow and has been issued from midnight until 11.59pm.

According to the Met Office forecast there will be heavy rain from 2am to 7am, there will be light showers continuing until 10am when the weather will turn a bit sunnier.

Showers will return at 3pm and last throughout the rest of the day, changing from heavy to light at regular intervals.

The Met Office has also issued a weather warning for high winds on Saturday from midnight until 11.59pm.

According to the latest forecast the winds are expected to be strongest between 10am and 7pm, reaching speeds of 54mph from 1pm to 4pm.

Havant

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain is in place for Friday and it is in place from midnight until 11.59pm.

According to the forecast there will be heavy rain from 3am to 7am followed by light rain and light showers until noon. It will be sunny and overcast until 3pm when the showers will return. They will last the rest of the day, changing from heavy to light at regular intervals.

A yellow weather warning for high winds has been issued for Saturday from midnight until 11.59pm.

The Met Office’s latest forecast says that the winds are expected to be strongest between 10am and 7pm, reaching speeds of 54mph from 1pm to 4pm.

Waterlooville

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place for tomorrow and has been issued from midnight until 11.59pm.

According to the Met Office forecast there will be heavy rain from 2am to 7am with showers then continuing until noon. It will be a mixture of sunny and overcast from then until 3pm when the showers will return. The rain will alternate between heavy and light showers for the rest of Friday.

The Met Office has also issued a weather warning for high winds on Saturday from midnight until 11.59pm.

According to the latest forecast the winds are expected to be strongest between 10am and 7pm, reaching speeds of 53mph from 1pm to 4pm.

Hayling Island

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain is in place for Friday and it is in place from midnight until 11.59pm.

According to the forecast there will heavy rain from 3am to 5am with showers continuing throughout the morning until 11am when it will become sunnier. The rain showers will return at 3pm and will last until 11pm, becoming heavier intermitedly.