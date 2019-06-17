Have your say

A WARNING for a thunderstorm has been issued for our area over the coming days.

The Met Office has put a yellow weather alert in place from 6pm tomorrow until 9pm on Wednesday.

Lightning striking behind South Parade Pier. Picture: Tony Wallace

Forecasters are warning that there is the potential for thunderstorms to develop and bring torrential rain as well as hail to Portsmouth as well as the surrounding areas.

Here is what the weather alert says

In a statement on its website, the Met Office said: ‘Through Tuesday evening there is potential for thunderstorms to break out, initially across parts of southern England, before developing more widely overnight and then clearing through Wednesday morning.

‘The thunderstorms may merge into areas of more prolonged and widespread rain for a time on Tuesday night and at first on Wednesday.

‘Widely 15-30 mm of rain may fall, with up to 50 mm in a few locations.

‘After a drier interlude, further thunderstorms may develop in a few places during Wednesday afternoon, mainly southeastern parts of England.

‘Whilst rain and flooding is likely to be the largest impact, hail, lightning and gusty winds will be additional hazards.’

What to expect?

The Met Office has said that the thunderstorm could bring torrential downpours, lightening and even hail.

They are warning residents to expect:

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.