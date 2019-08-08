A FRESH weather warning has been issued for Portsmouth with residents being warned of potential travel disruption

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for wind for tomorrow to go with the rain one that is already in place.

A new weather warning has been issued for Portsmouth. Picture: Lou Louis

This new weather warning comes into force at 3pm on Friday and will last until 11.59pm.

Residents are being advised of potential disruptions to road, rail and ferries.

In the warning, the Met Office said: ‘Strong winds are expected to cause some disruption during Friday afternoon and evening.

‘Unseasonably strong southwesterly winds are expected to cause some disruption.

‘Gusts of 40-50 mph are expected inland and to around 60 mph around the coasts - particularly in association with heavy showers.’

The Met Office are also warning that the wind could also cause:

- Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, with some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected with fallen trees possible

- Some short term loss of power and other services

The Met Office has already issued a weather warning for rain, with the potential for thunderstorms, for Portsmouth and the surrounding area on Friday.

READ MORE: This is when thunderstorms and 54mph gales are being predicted for your area

If you are driving in heavy rain and windy weather, the Met Office has issued the following advice:

- Even moderate rain can reduce your ability to see and be seen. A good rule of thumb is ‘if it’s time for your wipers, it’s time to slow down’.

- If heavy downpours are expected, avoid starting your journey until it clears.

- If you can, choose main roads, where you are less likely to be exposed to fallen branches and debris and flooding.

- Use dipped headlights if visibility is seriously reduced.

- Gusts of wind can unsettle vehicles – grip your steering wheel firmly with both hands. This is particularly important when planning to overtake.

READ MORE: 26 spectacular pictures of lightning in skies above Portsmouth

- Keep an eye out for gaps between trees, buildings or bridges over a river or railway – these are some of the places you are more likely to be exposed to side winds. Ensure that you maintain enough room either side of your vehicle so you can account for it being blown sideways.

- Roads will be more slippery than usual in wet weather – be sure to give yourself more time to react when approaching a hazard. Increase your following gap to at least four seconds from the moving traffic in front.

- Keep your eyes peeled on the road at all times as spray from other vehicles can suddenly reduce your visibility. Remember it affects others too, so anticipate their actions and be prepared.