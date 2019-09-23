Have your say

A weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for during Pompey’s game against Southampton at Fratton Park.

The Met Office has issued the yellow weather alert across Portsmouth and the surrounding areas for Tuesday.

Southampton travel to Fratton Park on Tuesday, September 24 Picture: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

The alert, which was issued earlier, has been extended and now covers from 4am until 11pm tomorrow with the national forecaster warning of potential flooding.

Portsmouth are due to host Southampton at Fratton Park on Tuesday night – with the game kicking off at 7.45pm.

The Met Office earlier warned commuters that there is a chance of ‘disruption to travel, particularly during Tuesday morning'.

Autumn officially began on Saturday and the weather is set to take a turn over the coming days, after a glorious start to September.

Thunder has been forecast for Tuesday morning. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Rain is expected throughout much of the week according to the latest forecast.

READ MORE: Do you remember St Luke's School in Portsmouth? Here are 39 throwback photos from the lost school

Here’s what the Met Office is forecasting for Tuesday:

What to expect while weather warning is in place?

Commuters are being warned that travel on Tuesday morning could be disrupted by the heavy rain.

- Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

- Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life and some communities may be cut off by flooded roads

- Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible

- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

On its website the Met Office adds: ‘Spells of very heavy rain are expected to move northeastwards across much of England and Wales during Tuesday.

‘Whilst many areas will see some heavy rain with 15-30 mm widely, some places may see up to 70 mm, much of this in a relatively short space of time, typically less than 6 hours.

‘Thunder and lightning is also possible along with strong gusty winds.’

READ MORE: What happens now that Thomas Cook has collapsed?

Will there be thunder?

According to the Met Office’s latest forecast, as of this morning, there will be thunder on Tuesday morning.

The forecasters are predicting that there is a 70 per cent chance of thunder showers between 6am and 8am, then an 80 per cent chance of thunder from 8am to 9am – during rush hour.