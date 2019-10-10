Have your say

The weekend is set to be a washout with forecasters predicting rain across the coming days.

Portsmouth has experienced mixed weather in recent weeks following the start of autumn.

The weekend is set to be a washout according to the latest forecast. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

And this looks set to continue into the weekend, according to the Met Office’s latest forecast.

So if you are arranging any plans for Saturday and Sunday best to avoid anything involving the outdoors.

Here is what the Met Office are forecasting:

Portsmouth

Friday – Heavy rain showers with rain expected from 3am until 11pm – highs of 17C

Saturday – Heavy rain with rain expected all day – highs of 14C

Sunday – Rain with showers expected to last until 10pm – highs of 16C

READ MORE: How long do you have to claim EuroMillions and National Lottery prizes?

Havant

Friday – Heavy rain showers with rain expected from 3am until 9pm – highs of 17C

Saturday – Rain expected all day – highs of 14C

Sunday – Rain with showers expected to last until 10pm – highs of 16C

Gosport

Friday – Heavy rain showers with rain expected from 3am onward – highs of 17C

Saturday – Heavy rain with rain expected all day – highs of 14C

Sunday – Rain with showers expected to last until 10pm – highs of 16C

Fareham

Friday – Heavy rain showers with rain expected from 3am until 8pm – highs of 16C

Saturday – Heavy rain with rain expected all day – highs of 14C

Sunday – Rain with showers expected to last until 7pm – highs of 16C

READ MORE: Portsmouth Water could move its Havant headquarters to make way for 135 new town centre homes

Waterlooville

Friday – Heavy rain showers with rain expected from 3am until 9pm – highs of 16C

Saturday – Heavy rain with rain expected all day – highs of 13C

Sunday – Rain with showers expected to last until 10pm – highs of 16C

Hayling Island

Friday – Heavy rain showers with rain expected from 3am onward – highs of 17C

Saturday – Heavy rain with rain expected all day – highs of 14C

Sunday – Rain with showers expected to last until 10pm – highs of 16C