The weekend is set to be a washout with forecasters predicting rain across the coming days.
Portsmouth has experienced mixed weather in recent weeks following the start of autumn.
And this looks set to continue into the weekend, according to the Met Office’s latest forecast.
So if you are arranging any plans for Saturday and Sunday best to avoid anything involving the outdoors.
Here is what the Met Office are forecasting:
Portsmouth
Friday – Heavy rain showers with rain expected from 3am until 11pm – highs of 17C
Saturday – Heavy rain with rain expected all day – highs of 14C
Sunday – Rain with showers expected to last until 10pm – highs of 16C
Havant
Friday – Heavy rain showers with rain expected from 3am until 9pm – highs of 17C
Saturday – Rain expected all day – highs of 14C
Sunday – Rain with showers expected to last until 10pm – highs of 16C
Gosport
Friday – Heavy rain showers with rain expected from 3am onward – highs of 17C
Saturday – Heavy rain with rain expected all day – highs of 14C
Sunday – Rain with showers expected to last until 10pm – highs of 16C
Fareham
Friday – Heavy rain showers with rain expected from 3am until 8pm – highs of 16C
Saturday – Heavy rain with rain expected all day – highs of 14C
Sunday – Rain with showers expected to last until 7pm – highs of 16C
Waterlooville
Friday – Heavy rain showers with rain expected from 3am until 9pm – highs of 16C
Saturday – Heavy rain with rain expected all day – highs of 13C
Sunday – Rain with showers expected to last until 10pm – highs of 16C
Hayling Island
Friday – Heavy rain showers with rain expected from 3am onward – highs of 17C
Saturday – Heavy rain with rain expected all day – highs of 14C
Sunday – Rain with showers expected to last until 10pm – highs of 16C