RESIDENTS are being warned to expect thunderstorms and heavy rain over the coming days.

A pair of yellow weather warning have been issued for Portsmouth for Monday and Tuesday by the Met Office.

Lightning striking behind South Parade Pier. Picture: Tony Wallace

The first alert for thunderstorms is in place from 12am until 11.59pm today, while the second one is in place between 12am and 10am tomorrow.

According to the Met Office’s latest forecast heavy rain is expect from 9pm tonight and will last until the early hours of Tuesday.

Here’s what the weather warning says

On it's website, the Met Office has said: ‘Heavy rain and thunderstorms may lead to flooding and disruption to travel.

‘Isolated heavy thunderstorms may then develop across parts of England and Wales during the afternoon.

‘Further heavy thundery rain may then arrive into parts of southern and southeastern England and East Anglia during the evening. In areas affected by the thundery rain, 15 to 30 mm may fall widely.’

What to expect?

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.