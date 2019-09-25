It has been a stormy start to the week as autumn officially begins.
Portsmouth has experienced heavy rain over the last couple of days, with the conditions causing travel chaos for commuters on Tuesday.
Summer came to an end over the weekend as the astronomical autumn began on Saturday – this is defined by the Earth's axis and orbit around the sun.
Met Office issued storm warnings for heavy rain across the Portsmouth area for earlier in the week. But will the rainy weather continue?
Here’s what the latest forecast says:
Portsmouth
Wednesday – overcast, with chance of sunny spells in the evening - highs of 18C and lows of 16C
Thursday – Heavy rain predicted for the morning and during rush hour, but will become sunnier by lunchtime – highs of 19C and lows of 15C
Friday – Partly cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 17C and lows of 15C
Saturday – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning – highs of 17C and lows of 15C
Sunday – heavy rain changing to cloudy by early evening – highs of 18C and lows of 12C
Gosport
Wednesday – overcast, with chance of sunny spells in the evening - highs of 18C and lows of 16C
Thursday – Heavy rain predicted for the morning and during rush hour, but will become sunnier by lunchtime – highs of 18C and lows of 15C
Friday – Partly cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 17C and lows of 15C
Saturday – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning – highs of 17C and lows of 15C
Sunday – heavy rain changing to cloudy by early evening – highs of 18C and lows of 13C
Fareham
Wednesday – overcast, with chance of sunny spells in the evening - highs of 18C and lows of 16C
Thursday – Heavy rain predicted for the morning and during rush hour, but will become sunnier by lunchtime – highs of 18C and lows of 15C
Friday – Partly cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 17C and lows of 15C
Saturday – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning – highs of 17C and lows of 15C
Sunday – heavy rain changing to cloudy by early evening – highs of 18C and lows of 12C
Havant
Wednesday – overcast, with chance of sunny spells in the evening - highs of 18C and lows of 16C
Thursday – Heavy rain predicted for the morning and during rush hour, but will become sunnier by lunchtime – highs of 19C and lows of 15C
Friday – Partly cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 17C and lows of 15C
Saturday – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning – highs of 17C and lows of 15C
Sunday – heavy rain changing to cloudy by early evening – highs of 18C and lows of 12C
Waterlooville
Wednesday – cloudy changing to light rain in the afternoon - highs of 18C and lows of 15C
Thursday – Heavy rain predicted for the morning and during rush hour, but will become sunnier by lunchtime – highs of 18C and lows of 14C
Friday – Partly cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 16C and lows of 13C
Saturday – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning – highs of 17C and lows of 14C
Sunday – heavy rain changing to cloudy by early evening – highs of 18C and lows of 11C
Hayling Island
Wednesday – Cloudy with chance of sunny spells in the evening - highs of 18C and lows of 16C
Thursday – Heavy rain predicted for the morning and during rush hour, but will become sunnier by lunchtime – highs of 18C and lows of 15C
Friday – Partly cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 17C and lows of 15C
Saturday – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning – highs of 17C and lows of 15C
Sunday – heavy rain changing to cloudy by early evening – highs of 18C and lows of 13C
So it is looking like the unsettled weather will continue throughout the rest of this week.