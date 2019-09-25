Have your say

It has been a stormy start to the week as autumn officially begins.

Portsmouth has experienced heavy rain over the last couple of days, with the conditions causing travel chaos for commuters on Tuesday.

Rain is expected throughout much of this week. Picture: Malcolm Wells (124157-5014)

Summer came to an end over the weekend as the astronomical autumn began on Saturday – this is defined by the Earth's axis and orbit around the sun.

Met Office issued storm warnings for heavy rain across the Portsmouth area for earlier in the week. But will the rainy weather continue?

Here’s what the latest forecast says:

Portsmouth

Wednesday – overcast, with chance of sunny spells in the evening - highs of 18C and lows of 16C

Thursday – Heavy rain predicted for the morning and during rush hour, but will become sunnier by lunchtime – highs of 19C and lows of 15C

Friday – Partly cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 17C and lows of 15C

Saturday – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning – highs of 17C and lows of 15C

Sunday – heavy rain changing to cloudy by early evening – highs of 18C and lows of 12C

READ MORE: Portsmouth fan, 42, arrested over animal cruelty after police horse Luna punched ahead of Pompey vs Saints derby

Gosport

Wednesday – overcast, with chance of sunny spells in the evening - highs of 18C and lows of 16C

Thursday – Heavy rain predicted for the morning and during rush hour, but will become sunnier by lunchtime – highs of 18C and lows of 15C

Friday – Partly cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 17C and lows of 15C

Saturday – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning – highs of 17C and lows of 15C

Sunday – heavy rain changing to cloudy by early evening – highs of 18C and lows of 13C

Fareham

Wednesday – overcast, with chance of sunny spells in the evening - highs of 18C and lows of 16C

Thursday – Heavy rain predicted for the morning and during rush hour, but will become sunnier by lunchtime – highs of 18C and lows of 15C

Friday – Partly cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 17C and lows of 15C

Saturday – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning – highs of 17C and lows of 15C

Sunday – heavy rain changing to cloudy by early evening – highs of 18C and lows of 12C

READ MORE: Are you in our fan gallery from Portsmouth vs Southampton at Fratton Park?

Havant

Wednesday – overcast, with chance of sunny spells in the evening - highs of 18C and lows of 16C

Thursday – Heavy rain predicted for the morning and during rush hour, but will become sunnier by lunchtime – highs of 19C and lows of 15C

Friday – Partly cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 17C and lows of 15C

Saturday – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning – highs of 17C and lows of 15C

Sunday – heavy rain changing to cloudy by early evening – highs of 18C and lows of 12C

Waterlooville

Wednesday – cloudy changing to light rain in the afternoon - highs of 18C and lows of 15C

Thursday – Heavy rain predicted for the morning and during rush hour, but will become sunnier by lunchtime – highs of 18C and lows of 14C

Friday – Partly cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 16C and lows of 13C

Saturday – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning – highs of 17C and lows of 14C

Sunday – heavy rain changing to cloudy by early evening – highs of 18C and lows of 11C

Hayling Island

Wednesday – Cloudy with chance of sunny spells in the evening - highs of 18C and lows of 16C

Thursday – Heavy rain predicted for the morning and during rush hour, but will become sunnier by lunchtime – highs of 18C and lows of 15C

Friday – Partly cloudy changing to light showers by late morning – highs of 17C and lows of 15C

Saturday – Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning – highs of 17C and lows of 15C

Sunday – heavy rain changing to cloudy by early evening – highs of 18C and lows of 13C

So it is looking like the unsettled weather will continue throughout the rest of this week.