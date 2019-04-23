Have your say

PORTSMOUTH has been basking in a bank holiday heatwave as scorching conditions arrived just in time for Easter.

Gosport was the hottest place in the country on Saturday, with temperatures reaching highs of 25.5C.

Many people enjoyed warm weather down at the Hot Walls, Old Portsmouth, on Friday, April 19. Picture: (190419-5470)

After four solid days of blazing sunshine and temperatures over 20C, residents may be wondering if the warm conditions will continue throughout this week.

Here’s what the Met Office forecast says:

Portsmouth

Tuesday – Cloudy – highs of 19C

Wednesday – Light showers – highs of 14C

Thursday – Heavy shower day – highs of 13C

Friday – Heavy shower day – highs of 12C

Saturday – Cloudy – highs of 12C

Sunday – Cloudy – highs of 12C

Monday – Cloudy – highs of 13C

Gosport

Tuesday – Cloudy – highs of 19C

Wednesday – Light showers – highs of 14C

Thursday – Heavy shower day – highs of 13C

Friday – Heavy shower day – highs of 12C

Saturday – Cloudy – highs of 12C

Sunday – Cloudy – highs of 12C

Monday – Cloudy – highs of 13C

Fareham

Tuesday – Cloudy – highs of 20C

Wednesday – Light shower day – highs of 14C

Thursday – Heavy shower day – highs of 13C

Friday – Heavy shower day – highs of 13C

Saturday – Cloudy – highs of 13C

Sunday – Cloudy – highs of 13C

Monday – Cloudy – highs of 13C

Havant

Tuesday – Cloudy – highs of 20C

Wednesday – Light shower day – highs of 14C

Thursday – Heavy shower day – highs of 13C

Friday – Heavy shower day – highs of 12C

Saturday – Cloudy – highs of 12C

Sunday – Cloudy – highs of 12C

Monday – Cloudy – highs of 13C

Waterlooville

Tuesday – Cloudy – highs of 20C

Wednesday – Light shower day – highs of 14C

Thursday – Heavy shower day – highs of 13C

Friday – Heavy shower day – highs of 12C

Saturday – Cloudy – highs of 13C

Sunday – Cloudy – highs of 13C

Monday – Cloudy – highs of 13C

Hayling Island

Tuesday – Cloudy – highs of 19C

Wednesday – Light showers – highs of 14C

Thursday – Heavy shower day – highs of 13C

Friday – Heavy shower day – highs of 12C

Saturday – Cloudy – highs of 12C

Sunday – Cloudy – highs of 12C

Monday – Cloudy – highs of 13C

