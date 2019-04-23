PORTSMOUTH has been basking in a bank holiday heatwave as scorching conditions arrived just in time for Easter.
Gosport was the hottest place in the country on Saturday, with temperatures reaching highs of 25.5C.
After four solid days of blazing sunshine and temperatures over 20C, residents may be wondering if the warm conditions will continue throughout this week.
Here’s what the Met Office forecast says:
Portsmouth
Tuesday – Cloudy – highs of 19C
Wednesday – Light showers – highs of 14C
Thursday – Heavy shower day – highs of 13C
Friday – Heavy shower day – highs of 12C
Saturday – Cloudy – highs of 12C
Sunday – Cloudy – highs of 12C
Monday – Cloudy – highs of 13C
Gosport
Tuesday – Cloudy – highs of 19C
Wednesday – Light showers – highs of 14C
Thursday – Heavy shower day – highs of 13C
Friday – Heavy shower day – highs of 12C
Saturday – Cloudy – highs of 12C
Sunday – Cloudy – highs of 12C
Monday – Cloudy – highs of 13C
Fareham
Tuesday – Cloudy – highs of 20C
Wednesday – Light shower day – highs of 14C
Thursday – Heavy shower day – highs of 13C
Friday – Heavy shower day – highs of 13C
Saturday – Cloudy – highs of 13C
Sunday – Cloudy – highs of 13C
Monday – Cloudy – highs of 13C
Havant
Tuesday – Cloudy – highs of 20C
Wednesday – Light shower day – highs of 14C
Thursday – Heavy shower day – highs of 13C
Friday – Heavy shower day – highs of 12C
Saturday – Cloudy – highs of 12C
Sunday – Cloudy – highs of 12C
Monday – Cloudy – highs of 13C
Waterlooville
Tuesday – Cloudy – highs of 20C
Wednesday – Light shower day – highs of 14C
Thursday – Heavy shower day – highs of 13C
Friday – Heavy shower day – highs of 12C
Saturday – Cloudy – highs of 13C
Sunday – Cloudy – highs of 13C
Monday – Cloudy – highs of 13C
Hayling Island
Tuesday – Cloudy – highs of 19C
Wednesday – Light showers – highs of 14C
Thursday – Heavy shower day – highs of 13C
Friday – Heavy shower day – highs of 12C
Saturday – Cloudy – highs of 12C
Sunday – Cloudy – highs of 12C
Monday – Cloudy – highs of 13C
