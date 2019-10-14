Have your say

A weather warning has been issued for the Portsmouth area.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain for the Solent area for today.

A weather warning for heavy rain has been issued. Picture: Allan Hutchings

This weather warning will be in place from noon until 11.59pm.

According to the forecasters there will be ‘heavy rain leading to a small chance of flooding and disruption’.

The Met Office says: ‘Rain is expected to move northwards across much of England on Monday, heavy at times, especially during the afternoon and evening. 15 to 25 mm is likely to fall quite widely, and there is potential for 40 to 60 mm to fall in a few places.

‘This brings a risk of flooding and disruption, but the situation is uncertain such that the likelihood of this across any given county is small.

‘The rain is expected to clear away northeastwards during Monday evening and night.’

Portsmouth residents are also being warned that while the weather warning is in force:

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

- Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

- There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

According to the Met Office’s latest forecast for Portsmouth there will be heavy rain from 9am until 7pm tonight when the weather will become cloudier.