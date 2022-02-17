Storm Eunice: School closures announced as storm is declared a major incident
STORM Eunice has been declared a major incident – as school closures are announced across the county.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Local Resilience Forum, which looks after emergency planning, says that the forecast 80mph winds mean that the storm has been named a ‘major incident’.
The Environment Agency has issued a number of flood alerts in coastal areas.
There’s expected disruption to the road and transport network, so members of the public are advised not to travel if possible, and to keep up to date with the latest bulletins from travel operators.
Schools across the area are beginning to announce closures, and Portsmouth City Council has recommended that schools do not open.
Here are some of those which have confirmed they will not open, but will conduct remote lessons where possible.
Please let us know any more schools which are closed.
Portsmouth
Beacon View Primary Academy
Miltoncross Academy
Southsea Infants
Fernhurst Junior
Wimborne Primary School
Redwood Park Academy
St Edmund's Catholic School
UTC Portsmouth – remote lessons where possible
Trafalgar School
Northern Parade Schools
Arundel Court
Cottage Grove
Mayfield School
Cliffdale Primary Academy
The Victory Primary School
Castle View Academy
Priory School
Fareham
Wallisdean Junior School
Wallisdean Infant School