The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Local Resilience Forum, which looks after emergency planning, says that the forecast 80mph winds mean that the storm has been named a ‘major incident’.

The Environment Agency has issued a number of flood alerts in coastal areas.

People on Southsea beach in windy weather yesterday Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

There’s expected disruption to the road and transport network, so members of the public are advised not to travel if possible, and to keep up to date with the latest bulletins from travel operators.

Schools across the area are beginning to announce closures, and Portsmouth City Council has recommended that schools do not open.

Here are some of those which have confirmed they will not open, but will conduct remote lessons where possible.

Please let us know any more schools which are closed.

Portsmouth

Beacon View Primary Academy

Miltoncross Academy

Southsea Infants

Fernhurst Junior

Wimborne Primary School

Redwood Park Academy

St Edmund's Catholic School

UTC Portsmouth – remote lessons where possible

Trafalgar School

Northern Parade Schools

Arundel Court

Cottage Grove

Mayfield School

Cliffdale Primary Academy

The Victory Primary School

Castle View Academy

Priory School

Fareham

Wallisdean Junior School