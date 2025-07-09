19 scintillating pictures of Portsmouth residents enjoying the summer sunshine as the hit weather continues

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 9th Jul 2025, 23:08 BST

The sun has been shining down on Portsmouth this week as local residents and visitors enjoy the summer sunshine.

Temperatures hit 29 degrees on Wednesday (July 9), attracting many people to Southsea in search of some summer fun and a seaside breeze. The sunshine is expected to continue into the weekend across Hampshire, with highs of 30 degrees inland over the next few days with coastal areas seeing temperatures of up to 27 degrees.

A yellow heat health warning remains in place until July 15 when temperatures are expected to cool again once more.

Photographer Alex Shute captured these summer scenes in Southsea:

Pictured - Families enjoying the Swans on Canoe Lake Photos by Alex Shute

1. Summer sunshine

Pictured - Families enjoying the Swans on Canoe Lake Photos by Alex Shute | The News Photo: Alex Shute

Pictured - Lots of people enjoying the sunshine at the beach Photos by Alex Shute

2. Summer heatwave

Pictured - Lots of people enjoying the sunshine at the beach Photos by Alex Shute | The News Photo: Alex Shute

Pictured - Jasper, 3 enjoying his ice cream Photos by Alex Shute

3. Summer sunshine

Pictured - Jasper, 3 enjoying his ice cream Photos by Alex Shute | The News Photo: Alex Shute

Pictured - The Clatworthy family from Drayton Photos by Alex Shute

4. Summer sunshine

Pictured - The Clatworthy family from Drayton Photos by Alex Shute | The News Photo: Alex Shute

