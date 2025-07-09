Temperatures hit 29 degrees on Wednesday (July 9), attracting many people to Southsea in search of some summer fun and a seaside breeze. The sunshine is expected to continue into the weekend across Hampshire, with highs of 30 degrees inland over the next few days with coastal areas seeing temperatures of up to 27 degrees.
A yellow heat health warning remains in place until July 15 when temperatures are expected to cool again once more.
Photographer Alex Shute captured these summer scenes in Southsea:
