Scorching scenes as hit temperatures hit Portsmouth area - in pictures

Today’s (Tuesday, July 30) temperatures prompted the Met Office to issue a heat-health warning for the area - meaning some vulnerable people may struggle to keep cool. But that has not stopped people heading to Portsmouth and Southsea with many people enjoying the sunshine and taking a dip at Southsea and Eastney beaches.
High temperatures are expected for the rest of the week until the weekend, though a yellow warning has been issued for thunderstorms on Thursday (August 1).
