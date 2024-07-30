Scorching scenes as hit temperatures hit Portsmouth area - in pictures

By Kelly Brown
Published 30th Jul 2024, 16:26 BST
It has been a scorcher today as high temperatures of up to 31 degrees hit Portsmouth - prompting a weather warning.

Today’s (Tuesday, July 30) temperatures prompted the Met Office to issue a heat-health warning for the area - meaning some vulnerable people may struggle to keep cool. But that has not stopped people heading to Portsmouth and Southsea with many people enjoying the sunshine and taking a dip at Southsea and Eastney beaches.

High temperatures are expected for the rest of the week until the weekend, though a yellow warning has been issued for thunderstorms on Thursday (August 1).

Southsea in the sunshine as a heat-health warning is issued

1. Scorching scenes in Portsmouth

Southsea in the sunshine as a heat-health warning is issuedPhoto: Marcin Jedrysiak

South Parade Pier in the sunshine

2. Marcin Jedrysiak

South Parade Pier in the sunshinePhoto: Scorching scenes in Southsea

The Victorious balloon is flying high over Southsea Common

3. Scorching scenes in Southsea

The Victorious balloon is flying high over Southsea CommonPhoto: Marcin Jedrysiak

Southsea Beach, including South Parade Pier, in the summer sunshine

4. Scorching scenes in Portsmouth

Southsea Beach, including South Parade Pier, in the summer sunshinePhoto: Marcin Jedrysiak

