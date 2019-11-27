Serious flood warnings issued for Fareham, Langstone and Emsworth with 'immediate action required'

RESIDENTS of Fareham, Langstone and Emsworth have been warned to expect flooding and told ‘immediate action required’.

The Environment Agency have issued the serious ‘red’ flood warnings due to the tide being ‘higher than normal’.

Flood warnings have been issued for across the Portsmouth area

Lesser flood alerts also remain in place for Portsmouth, Hillhead to Gosport, North Harbour to Brockhampton and Hayling Island, these amber warnings say that flooding is possible and asks residents to ‘be prepared’.

In Fareham, the Environment Agency say that this morning’s tide at 11.15am will be higher than normal due to ex Storm Sebastien which brings strong South Westerly Force 7 winds.

READ MORE: Flood warnings issued for Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Portchester, Hayling Island and Emsworth as Storm Sebastien set to batter region

A statement on the agency’s website reads: ‘For 1 hour either side of high water, the tide will exceed the top of the slipway at Lower Quay, which could flood a small number of properties in this location.

‘The bottom of Wallington Shore Road will also flood. Any water in the road could be up to 0.2m deep.’

While residents are advised that if they have them ‘please install flood protection 1 hour before high tide’.

The tide levels remain high until Thursday evening.

While the Environment Agency is also warning that Langstone High Street, the Ship Inn Pub, Langstone, South Street, Queen Street, A259 Junction of Lumley Road, Emsworth will flood.

In Emsworth, the promenade will become open harbour. The tide will back up through the culvert under the A259 causing the water level at Bridge Road to rise to the top of the river bank.

READ MORE: Hampshire police under fire as 'parasitic' thieves raid homes and cars in Portsmouth street

The Environment Agency says that to ‘help protect property, we have installed stop logs at Emsworth Promenade’ and they also advise that ‘If you have it, please install flood protection 1 hour before high tide’.

Like in Fareham the tide levels are expected to remain high until Thursday evening.

The Environment Agency is also warning that ‘overtopping may affect the garden of the Still and West Pub, Old Portsmouth’ and that the road at East Street will flood.

While the tidal defence gates at Old Portsmouth will be closed.