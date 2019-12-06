Severe gale warning issued for Portsmouth - here's when storm is expect to hit

Have your say

A WEATHER warning for severe gales has been issued for Portsmouth.

The Met Office published a yellow alert for the city as well as for Gosport and Fareham over the weekend.

The warning comes into force at 3pm on Sunday and remains until 9am on Monday, so could bring disruption to the first commute of the week.

Residents are being warned that ‘severe gales are expected and may cause some disruption’.

In a post of its website, the Met Office says: ‘A deep area of low pressure is expected to cross the UK from the west on Sunday and Monday bringing very strong winds to parts of the west.

'Winds are expected to gust to 50-60mph inland, and perhaps 70mph around some coasts. Large coastal waves are also expected.’

The Met Office adds that people should expect:

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

- Some damage to temporary structures is possible.

Heavy rain showers are expected overnight into Sunday in Portsmouth, with cloudy weather expect on Monday.