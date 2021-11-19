Sleet is being forecast for Portsmouth by BBC Weather - here's when

SLEET is being forecast for Portsmouth.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 19th November 2021, 12:25 pm

BBC Weather is predicting that wintry weather will arrive in the city next Friday.

A mixture of snow and rain is being forecast to fall between 9am and 11am on November 26.

It comes as the Met Office long range forecast warned of potential for wintry weather in the south from November 22 – and the colder conditions are expected to last through the early weeks of December.

Snow in Swanmore. Picture: Tom Morton

Here's when we could see wintry weather in Hampshire and the south

BBC Weather’s forecasts come in association with MeteoGroup.

Temperatures are set to get colder in our area after the weekend.

The Met Office is predicting that the week will start with highs of 10C on Monday, however the lows will be 5C, before falling as cold as lows of 1C on Thursday.

So you might want to unpack your winter coat, hats and gloves!

