The Christmas lights are set to be switched on in Southsea tonight.

The annual event will take place in Palmerston Road and will finish with a firework finale.

The Christmas lights will be turned on in Southsea tonight. Picture: Sarah Standing (180832-1174)

Festivities will begin at 4pm with local school bands, choirs and dancing groups will provide entertainment.

The Mayor of Portsmouth - Councillor David Fuller – will be attending along with some Pompey players.

If you fancy doing a spot of shopping, then the Love Southsea market will be running all day before the lights are turned on.

The lights themselves are scheduled to be switched on at 6pm followed by fireworks, weather permitting.

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place for Portsmouth for throughout the day.

The Met Office is predicting heavy rain between 3pm and 4pm, followed by hail showers from 4pm to 5pm.

Forecasters are saying that there will then be heavy rain again from 5pm to 6pm, so you may want to bring a coat along with you tonight.

It is expected to be around 7C between 4pm and 6pm but will feel more like 5C with wind gusts of 14mph.

