Storm Barra: Flooding 'expected' in Fareham, Langstone and Emsworth plus hour-by-hour forecast as yellow weather warning for wind come into force for Portsmouth
STORM Bara is set to bring strong winds and heavy rain to Portsmouth over the next day.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for today and tomorrow for the city and the surrounding areas.
A warning for strong winds came into force at 9am and remains in place until 11.59pm.
The second weather alert, also for gales, then comes into place at midnight and lasts until 6pm tomorrow.
Flood warnings have also now been issued by the Environment Agency for across the Portsmouth area.
Red ‘flooding is expected’ alerts are in place for Fareham, Langstone and Emsworth.
The afternoon tide is expected to be ‘higher than usual’ due to unsettled weather with strong South Easterly Force 7 winds.
On its website the Met Office warns: ‘High winds are expected to affect much of the UK on Tuesday causing travel disruption in some areas.
‘Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.
‘Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.
‘Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely and some damage to trees possible.
‘Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.
‘It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.’
And then for Wednesday, the forecaster adds: ‘Strong winds continuing to cause potential disruption to travel.’
But what will the weather actually be like? Here is the latest hour-by-hour forecast for Portsmouth:
Portsmouth
9am – light rain – 9C – winds of 36mph
10am – light rain – 9C – winds of 41mph
11am – heavy rain – 9C – winds of 46mph
Noon – heavy rain – 9C – winds of 47mph
1pm – heavy rain – 9C – winds of 50mph
2pm – heavy rain – 9C – winds of 52mph
3pm - heavy rain – 10C – winds of 30mph
4pm – light rain – 9C – winds of 35mph
5pm – light rain – 8C – winds of 41mph
6pm – partly cloudy – 8C – winds of 38mph
7pm – light rain – 8C – winds of 37mph
8pm – light rain – 7C – winds of 36mph
9pm – light rain – 8C – winds of 39mph
10pm – light rain – 7C – winds of 38mph
11pm – light rain – 8C – winds of 41mph