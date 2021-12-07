Storm Barra: Latest traffic updates as major Portsmouth road flooded but Pompey vs Sheffield Wednesday will go ahead plus disruption also seen in Langstone, Titchfield and Fareham

STORM Bara has is causing disruption in Portsmouth after a major road was flooded.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 6:59 pm

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for today and tomorrow for the city and the surrounding areas.

A warning for strong winds came into force at 9am and remains in place until 11.59pm.

The second weather alert, also for gales, then comes into place at midnight and lasts until 6pm tomorrow.

Portsmouth Flooding by Marcin Jedrysiak. Scene from Eastern Road

Flood warnings have also now been issued by the Environment Agency for across the Portsmouth area.

Red ‘flooding is expected’ alerts are in place for Fareham, Langstone and Emsworth.

The afternoon tide is expected to be ‘higher than usual’ due to unsettled weather with strong South Easterly Force 7 winds.

Wallington in Fareham has seen flooding – watch our live video from the scene here.

Screenshot of a video showing flooding in the beer garden of The Still and West in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Tony Groom

Tichfield has also seen high tides and there are reports of flooding at Langstone Harbour.

A video – which is viewable at the top of the article – filmed by Tony Groom shows flooding in the beer garden of the Still and West in Bath Square in Old Portsmouth.

There are also reports that there are ‘heavy delays’ on Eastern Road due to flooding, while The Hard is also said to be flooded.

Flooding in Titchfield Haven. Picture: Ian Gray

On its website the Met Office warns: ‘High winds are expected to affect much of the UK on Tuesday causing travel disruption in some areas.

‘Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

‘Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

‘Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely and some damage to trees possible.

‘Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

‘It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.’

And then for Wednesday, the forecaster adds: ‘Strong winds continuing to cause potential disruption to travel.’

Follow all the updates in our live blog at the bottom of this article.

Storm Barra live updates as flood warnings issued for Portsmouth

Last updated: Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 19:21

  • Yellow weather warning in force
  • Red flood warnings have been issued
  • 50mph plus winds expected
Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 19:21

24 photos capture the chaos caused by Storm Barra

Jogger Mike Gilmour takes an alternative route in Wallington, Fareham on Tuesday 7th December 2021. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 19:06

Pompey vs Sheffield Wednesday will go ahead!

The match has been given the green light!

Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 18:30

Pitch inspect at Fratton Park

It's been raining at Fratton Park for the majority of the day as Britain is battered by Storm Barra

A pitch inspect is due at 6.30pm at Fratton Park as Storm Barra puts Pompey vs Sheffield Wednesday at risk.

Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 18:00

Here’s what the next storm will be called

Portsmouth Flooding by Marcin Jedrysiak. Scene from Eastern Road

Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 17:49

Delays on M3 up to 70 minutes now

Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 17:19

Issues on M3 southbound this evening

Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 17:02

Here is the latest on delays on Eastern Road

Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 16:45

Flooding in Emsworth

Flooding in Queen Street, Emsworth. Picture: Sarah Pinnell

Flooding in Queen Street, Emsworth. Picture: Sarah Pinnell

Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 16:34

Pictures and video show heavy flooding on major road

Portsmouth Flooding by Marcin Jedrysiak. Shows flooding in Eastern Road/Burrfields area.

Eastern Road has been flooded by Storm Barra.

Tuesday, 07 December, 2021, 16:10

Footage shows how stormy it is in Gosport

Unhandled: video-youtube

