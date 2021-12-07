The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for today and tomorrow for the city and the surrounding areas.

A warning for strong winds came into force at 9am and remains in place until 11.59pm.

The second weather alert, also for gales, then comes into place at midnight and lasts until 6pm tomorrow.

Storm Barra is set to arrive in Portsmouth today. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Flood warnings have also now been issued by the Environment Agency for across the Portsmouth area.

Red ‘flooding is expected’ alerts are in place for Fareham, Langstone and Emsworth.

The afternoon tide is expected to be ‘higher than usual’ due to unsettled weather with strong South Easterly Force 7 winds.

On its website the Met Office warns: ‘High winds are expected to affect much of the UK on Tuesday causing travel disruption in some areas.

‘Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

‘Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

‘Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely and some damage to trees possible.

‘Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

‘It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.’

And then for Wednesday, the forecaster adds: ‘Strong winds continuing to cause potential disruption to travel.’

Follow all the updates in our live blog at the bottom of this article.

