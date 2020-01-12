Storm Brendan to batter Portsmouth with 50mph winds - here's when it is set to hit

Have your say

STORM Brendan is set to batter our region with very strong winds as residents are warned of travel disruption.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning from noon until 11.59pm on Monday.

Storm Brendan will hit Portsmouth on Monday. Picture: Lou Louis

Forecasters are predicting that winds will reach speeds of up to 54mph in Portsmouth and will be strongest in the evening.

Storm Brendan, which was named by the Irish meteorological service Met Éireann, will sweep eastwards across Ireland early on Monday, bringing very strong winds to many parts of the UK.

READ MORE: Portsmouth residents warned of disruption as Met Office issues yellow alert for wind

It is being predicted that the gales could reach 80mph in some exposed areas in the UK.

For Portsmouth the winds will pick up speed throughout the day from 20mph at 6am before reaching speeds of 48mph at 5pm then growing stronger throughout the evening before hitting 54mph at 8pm.

The Met Office is also predicting wind speeds of 56mph on Tuesday for our city – however a weather warning has not yet been issued for that day.

On its website, the meteorological service warns: ‘The strongest winds are expected around exposed coasts and hills.

READ MORE: What is a smart motorway? Here's all you need to know

‘Here gusts of 60-70 mph are likely, with a few sites perhaps seeing gusts to 80 mph.

‘Inland gusts of 45-55 mph are more likely. A narrow band of squally heavy rain moving east, accompanying the strongest winds, may be an additional hazard.’

The Met Office is also warning residents that there could be some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport on Monday.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also likely, while some short term loss of power and other services is possible.

It is also likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

The weather warning has been issued for Portsmouth as well as Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville and Hayling Island.