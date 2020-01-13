TWO yellow weather warnings are in place as Storm Brendan sweeps across the south threatening delays to travel.

Warnings for rain and wind are in place across Portsmouth and the rest of the south with forecasters predicting that winds will reach speeds of up to 54mph in Portsmouth and will be strongest in the evening.

Picture: Lou Louis

The yellow wind warning is in place today until midnight with disruption to road, rail, air and ferry transport likely.

READ MORE: Watch as late-night brawl breaks out at Ken's Kebabs in Southsea

A yellow weather warning for rain affecting the south coast will be in place from tomorrow (Jan 14) at 1pm until 9am on Wednesday (Jan 15).

The Met Office has warned the public over road flooding affecting drivers, delays to bus and train services as well as potential flooding of a few homes and businesses.

A statement read: ‘Outbreaks of rain will develop on Tuesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Tributes paid to teenager who died in M275 crash in Portsmouth

‘The rain will be heavy at times, especially on hills. Many places will see 15 to 25 mm of rainfall with some places perhaps seeing 30 to 40 mm. This rain falling onto already very wet ground will likely lead to some localised flooding.’

The weather warning has been issued for Portsmouth as well as Gosport, Fareham, Havant, Waterlooville and Hayling Island.