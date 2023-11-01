News you can trust since 1877
Live

Storm Ciarán: Live updates as strong winds and heavy rain to hit Portsmouth today after weather warnings

"Very strong winds” are set to hit Portsmouth harder than most areas as a weather warning has been upgraded.
By Freddie Webb
Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:44 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 14:06 GMT
The Met Office have now issued an amber weather warning for Storm Ciarán, upgraded from yellow, for Thursday, November 2. It will in place between 6am and 2pm – covering the majority of the south coast.

On top of that there is a yellow warning for rain from 6pm today (Wednesday) until midnight tomorrow

Storm Ciaran hits Portsmouth

14:00 GMTUpdated 14:02 GMT

Hour by Hour forecast - Today

Here is the Met Office breakdown of the wind speeds and the forecast in Portsmouth today (November 1):

2pm - light showers - 31mph winds

3pm - heavy showers - 30mph winds

4pm - sunny and clear - 26mph winds

5pm - light showers - 27mph winds

6pm - heavy showers - 25mph winds

7pm - heavy showers - 30mph winds

8pm - heavy rain - 39mph winds

9pm - heavy rain - 43mph winds

10pm - heavy rain - 49mph winds

11pm - heavy showers - 54mph winds

13:37 GMTUpdated 13:37 GMT

This evening's fireworks are still going ahead - but with a few changes:

Fireworks will still go ahead

https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/whats-on/things-to-do/fireworks-in-portsmouth-council-confirms-that-firework-displays-at-southsea-common-and-alexandra-park-will-go-ahead-despite-storm-ciaran-4393057

12:58 GMTUpdated 13:01 GMT

When will the wind and rain hit Portsmouth?

Multiple weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office today and tomorrow.

Here is a breakdown of when the storm will hit Portsmouth, when the weather warnings are in force and how ferocious the winds will be at what time?

Pictured: Flooding at Canoe Lake, Southsea.
11:34 GMTUpdated 12:13 GMT

Motorists warned to take care on the roads

M27 drivers are being warned as Storm Ciarán prepares to batter the south:

https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/news/people/storm-ciaran-m27-drivers-warned-as-storm-ciaran-prepares-to-batter-hampshires-major-motorway-4393354

11:30 GMTUpdated 12:14 GMT

Storm Ciaran is approaching

The latest picture

As Wednesday progresses, the eye of Storm Ciaran will move closer to the south-western coast of England. (Credit: Met Office)
11:29 GMTUpdated 13:34 GMT

Storm Ciaran hits Portsmouth: When it is due to hit the city?

Storm Ciarán is set to hit Portsmouth this week. Pictured is Storm Francis over Southsea Common on August 26, 2020. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

"Very strong winds” are set to hit Portsmouth harder than most areas as a weather warning has been upgraded. The latest:

https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/news/weather/storm-ciaran-weather-warning-upgraded-to-amber-as-very-strong-winds-set-to-pummel-portsmouth-4391798

