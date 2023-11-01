Storm Ciarán: Live updates as strong winds and heavy rain to hit Portsmouth today after weather warnings
The Met Office have now issued an amber weather warning for Storm Ciarán, upgraded from yellow, for Thursday, November 2. It will in place between 6am and 2pm – covering the majority of the south coast.
On top of that there is a yellow warning for rain from 6pm today (Wednesday) until midnight tomorrow
Storm Ciaran hits Portsmouth
Hour by Hour forecast - Today
Here is the Met Office breakdown of the wind speeds and the forecast in Portsmouth today (November 1):
2pm - light showers - 31mph winds
3pm - heavy showers - 30mph winds
4pm - sunny and clear - 26mph winds
5pm - light showers - 27mph winds
6pm - heavy showers - 25mph winds
7pm - heavy showers - 30mph winds
8pm - heavy rain - 39mph winds
9pm - heavy rain - 43mph winds
10pm - heavy rain - 49mph winds
11pm - heavy showers - 54mph winds
This evening's fireworks are still going ahead - but with a few changes:
When will the wind and rain hit Portsmouth?
Multiple weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office today and tomorrow.
Motorists warned to take care on the roads
Storm Ciaran is approaching
Storm Ciaran hits Portsmouth: When it is due to hit the city?
"Very strong winds” are set to hit Portsmouth harder than most areas as a weather warning has been upgraded. The latest: