Storm Hannah: Today’s weather for the Portsmouth area

There is still a yellow weather warning for wind across the south.

The Met Office says that the wind warning will stay in place until 3pm, meaning that there could be disruption to transport, and fallen trees and branches potentially causing short losses of power. Winds are forecast to be about 25mph.

In Portsmouth, Hovertravel services to the Isle of Wight have been cancelled this morning due to westerly winds in the Solent.

However, according to the Met Office the day is not likely to be too cold, with temperatures around the 12C mark, and sunshine.