A STORM is set to bring gale force winds to our region over the coming days.

The Met Office has issued a ‘severe’ yellow weather for Portsmouth from Friday night into Saturday.

Storm Hannah is set to batter the Solent with winds of up to 52mph at the start of the weekend.

On Twitter, the Met Office wrote: ‘A yellow severe weather warning for #wind has been issued.’

What does the warning say?

Forecasters have said that: ‘Strong winds will push from west to east across parts of south Wales and southwest England late Friday, then across parts central southern England through Saturday.

‘Gusts of 60-70 mph are likely around exposed coasts of south Wales and southwest England, whilst gusts of 45-55 mph are likely across more inland parts of central and southern England on Saturday.'

What can we expect?

The Met Office has warned residents to be on-guard for the following:

- Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely, with bus and train services affected

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible due to fallen branches

- It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could be affected by spray and/or large waves.

How strong will the winds get in Portsmouth?

Winds will be more breezy on Friday night in Portsmouth with gusts staying steady at around 30mph before growing stronger overnight into Saturday.

Gales of 52mph are being forecast to hit the region between 10am and 4pm on April 27.

Weather forecast for Portsmouth

Thursday – Sunny intervals with light showers from 6pm to 9pm – there will be highs of 14C and lows of 10C.

Friday – Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning – there will be highs of 14C and lows of 9C

Saturday – Heavy rain between 12am and 7am followed by cloudy conditions - there will be highs of 12C and lows of 7C.

Sunday – Cloudy weather all day – there will be highs of 13C and lows of 9C.

Monday – Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime – there will be highs of 13C and 8C.