Storm Malik forecast: Here's how windy it will get in Portsmouth as amber weather warning issued for parts of the UK

STORM Malik could bring winds of up to 80mph to parts of the country this weekend.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 10:34 am

The Met Office has issued yellow and amber weather warnings for parts of Scotland and northern England.

However the south seems to be set to escape the worst of Storm Malik.

Read More

Read More
Royal Marine from Portsmouth fighting terminal brain cancer and given months to ...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Met Office reveals names of storms for winter 2021 and 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Currently the strong winds are only forecast for the north of the country and Scotland, according to the Met Office.

Storm Malik was named by the Danish national weather forecast service.

SEE ALSO: Family pays tribute to former Portsmouth Grammar School teacher John Hopkinson

The Met Office has only used two of its names from the 2021-22 storm season so far – the latest being Storm Barra at the end of last year.

Here is the latest forecast for Portsmouth:

Saturday

- 11am – cloudy – 28mph wind – 11C

- Noon – overcast – 28mph wind – 12C

- 1pm – cloudy – 29mph wind – 12C

- 2pm – cloudy – 28mph wind – 13C

- 3pm – overcast – 28mph wind – 13C

- 4pm – overcast – 28mph wind – 12C

- 5pm – cloudy – 23mph wind – 12C

- 6pm – partly cloudy – 23mph wind – 11C

- 7pm – partly cloudy – 21mph wind – 9C

- 8pm – cloudy – 18mph wind – 9C

- 9pm – partly cloudy – 16mph wind – 8C

- 10pm – partly cloudy – 15mph wind – 8C

- 11pm – partly cloudy – 14mph wind – 7C

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

Met OfficePortsmouthScotlandEngland