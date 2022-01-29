The Met Office has issued yellow and amber weather warnings for parts of Scotland and northern England.

However the south seems to be set to escape the worst of Storm Malik.

Met Office reveals names of storms for winter 2021 and 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Currently the strong winds are only forecast for the north of the country and Scotland, according to the Met Office.

Storm Malik was named by the Danish national weather forecast service.

The Met Office has only used two of its names from the 2021-22 storm season so far – the latest being Storm Barra at the end of last year.

Here is the latest forecast for Portsmouth:

Saturday

- 11am – cloudy – 28mph wind – 11C

- Noon – overcast – 28mph wind – 12C

- 1pm – cloudy – 29mph wind – 12C

- 2pm – cloudy – 28mph wind – 13C

- 3pm – overcast – 28mph wind – 13C

- 4pm – overcast – 28mph wind – 12C

- 5pm – cloudy – 23mph wind – 12C

- 6pm – partly cloudy – 23mph wind – 11C

- 7pm – partly cloudy – 21mph wind – 9C

- 8pm – cloudy – 18mph wind – 9C

- 9pm – partly cloudy – 16mph wind – 8C

- 10pm – partly cloudy – 15mph wind – 8C

- 11pm – partly cloudy – 14mph wind – 7C

